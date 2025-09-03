  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Jaguar Land Rover joins string of major corporations hit by cyberattacks

Jaguar Land Rover said its retail and production activities were "severely disrupted" after the company was attacked by a ransomware group.

The U.K.-based automaker, owned by India's Tata Motors, said in a statement Tuesday that it "took immediate action to mitigate its impact by proactively shutting down" its systems after being impacted by a cyber incident.

The company said there isn’t any evidence to date that customer data was stolen, and it is "working at pace to restart our global applications in a controlled manner."”

Source: https://www.foxbusiness.com/lifesty...k-says-incident-severely-disrupted-operations
 
