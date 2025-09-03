Jaguar Land Rover joins string of major corporations hit by cyberattacks

erek
“Jaguar Land Rover said its retail and production activities were "severely disrupted" after the company was attacked by a ransomware group.
The U.K.-based automaker, owned by India's Tata Motors, said in a statement Tuesday that it "took immediate action to mitigate its impact by proactively shutting down" its systems after being impacted by a cyber incident.
The company said there isn’t any evidence to date that customer data was stolen, and it is "working at pace to restart our global applications in a controlled manner."”
Source: https://www.foxbusiness.com/lifesty...k-says-incident-severely-disrupted-operations
