Jack Dorsey Tells Andrew Yang: 'AI is Coming For Programming Jobs'

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,149
Opinion?
"In November, the Brookings Institute released a report showing that artificial intelligence will increasingly jeopardize “white collar” jobs.
“Our analysis shows that workers with graduate or professional degrees will be almost four times as exposed to AI as workers with just a high school degree. Holders of bachelor’s degrees will be the most exposed by education level, more than five times as exposed to AI than workers with just a high school degree,” the Brookings Institute paper says.
The Brookings Institute report ranked professions by their relative exposure to artificial intelligence, and computer programmers were the third most exposed occupation listed, behind market research analysts and sales managers."
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/05/22/jac...rdize-entry-level-software-engineer-jobs.html
"In November, the Brookings Institute released a report showing that artificial intelligence will increasingly jeopardize “white collar” jobs.
“Our analysis shows that workers with graduate or professional degrees will be almost four times as exposed to AI as workers with just a high school degree. Holders of bachelor’s degrees will be the most exposed by education level, more than five times as exposed to AI than workers with just a high school degree,” the Brookings Institute paper says.
The Brookings Institute report ranked professions by their relative exposure to artificial intelligence, and computer programmers were the third most exposed occupation listed, behind market research analysts and sales managers."
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/05/22/jac...rdize-entry-level-software-engineer-jobs.html