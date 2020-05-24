Jack Dorsey Tells Andrew Yang: 'AI is Coming For Programming Jobs'

I have to admit, I'm not terribly concerned about all this automation job loss stuff. At least not in the short to medium term, or even the longer term. In the very long term, yes, but we are not there yet.



Let me give an example of an industry I used to work making equipment for, Analytical Chemistry.



Back in the 80's and 90's it was labor intensive to do HPLC lab analysis of chemical samples. Manual injections, reading charts and graphs. Some even quantified results by cutting out printed chart graphs and weighing them to get the area under the curve. Others packed their own gravity fed columns. Since then automated equipment has taken over. It hasn't eliminated the Analytical Chemist at all. In fact there are many more of them working today than there were back then.



Eliminating a lot of the simpler work and replacing it with automated machines has allowed an analytical chemist to set up a machine with an autosampler and configure it to run overnight, and run several pieces of equipment at once, literally multiplying the work output of a simple analytical chemist hundreds of times. Chemists can now focus more on the more intellectual work of method development, and other things, and less on the busy work than they used to, making their jobs more interesting as well.



This has dropped the cost and feasibility of doing mass chemical analysis, causing it to be used in many more places than it previously was, literally enabling the creation of the modern biotech and pharmaceutical industry, and increasing the demand for chemists, not decreasing it.



There may come a day when AI can completely replace all aspects of a human software developer, but that is still a long ways off. No doubt these developments will change the work of software developers a lot, making a single software developer able to output way more work than one could before, but more likely than not, this will mean software will become cheaper, and used in many more places than it is today, driving up demand.



While I don't foresee mass software developer unemployment any time soon, software developer still may not like this change. It will likely mean much less time spent actually writing code, and much more time spent in actual real software design, defining user needs, coming up and documenting the architecture, figuroing out what each module shoyuld do and how it will interact with other modules, validating and testing, etc. (which, honestly, if you are doing software development right, is much much more work than just the writing of the code, even today). A lot pf programmers like to bypass all of this work and get straight down to writing the code. These programmers will likely be disappointed in this AI future, but you can't win 'em all.



So I believe this will change the way software development works, and change the work of code monkeys into being actual software engineers, who design the software, not just code it. And I believe that as a result, demand will go way up, not down.