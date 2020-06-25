I've never seen this - Part 2 - Not a Motherboard issue.

This guy is the gift that keeps on giving.



So we never got around to setting up this PC for the owner. We have a new issue.



LogMeIn won't stay connected. Every other PC in our network (with the same settings) is just fine. We chalked it up to crappy software on LogMeIn's part, and decided we'd use RDP on this machine.



Well... We just purchased a Digi AnywhereUSB for some security dongles we use, and it experiences constant disconnects. Every other system on our network (with the same settings) is fine. I'm now leaning towards an issue with this machine.



I just dropped in an Asus Zenith II Extreme Alpha motherboard (replacing the MSI that was in it before) but no luck. I've tried the 3 different onboard network adapters, and a few external ones. No luck. Everything about this PC works great, but the AnywhereUSB problem is a deal breaker. It gets great cinebench scores, and passes furmark and other stress tests without overheating.



I used Ryzen Master to drop the cores down to a single CCX and 6 cores - didnt help. I broke the mirror and installed on a single SSD, no luck. I tried a fresh install of Windows off a CD, no luck. I tried a fresh install of windows off a new USB created today - No luck. I updated windows to latest version and updated drivers to their latest version - No luck.







Anybody have any other ideas?