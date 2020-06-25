I've never seen this - Motherboard issue?

B

BoiseTech

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 15, 2018
Messages
361
I recently built a Threadripper 3960 system with a 1200 watt power supply. It works great 80% of the time, but occasionally when you push the power button the power supply "clicks" and you get nothing, you have to flip the hard on/off switch on the PSU and try again to get it to boot. Sometimes it takes 4/5 tries.

I've switched the PSU, videocards, re-seated everything with no luck. Granted the PSU switch was with another, same model 1200 watt PSU.

I thought it was a video card grounding out on the chipset heatsink, but I just reproduced it with a smaller video card in that doesnt touch the heatsink.

Any ideas?

Specs:

Threadripper 3960x
MSI TRX40 Creator
4 x Corsair Vengence RGB 32gb
2 x 2tb Corsair PCIe 4x SSD
2 x EVGA 2080 Super FTW3
Dark Rock Pro 4 TR4
Seasonic 1200 watt PSU
 
S

Smoblikat

n00b
Joined
May 28, 2020
Messages
59
BoiseTech said:
Do you have a larger/different model PSU to test with? Even if you OC I would imagine 1200W is enough, but according to this (mostly irrelevant) link, your setup would use around 1100W without any OC. But to be fair that site also said my old system needed 1600W minimum and I ran it off of a 1275W for years.

Also, try without any fans/extra things plugged in (to the mobo and PSU if possible), ive seen USB headers and case fans cause all sorts of weird issues.
 
