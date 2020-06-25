I've never seen this - Motherboard issue?

I recently built a Threadripper 3960 system with a 1200 watt power supply. It works great 80% of the time, but occasionally when you push the power button the power supply "clicks" and you get nothing, you have to flip the hard on/off switch on the PSU and try again to get it to boot. Sometimes it takes 4/5 tries.
I've switched the PSU, videocards, re-seated everything with no luck. Granted the PSU switch was with another, same model 1200 watt PSU.
I thought it was a video card grounding out on the chipset heatsink, but I just reproduced it with a smaller video card in that doesnt touch the heatsink.
Any ideas?
Specs:
Threadripper 3960x
MSI TRX40 Creator
4 x Corsair Vengence RGB 32gb
2 x 2tb Corsair PCIe 4x SSD
2 x EVGA 2080 Super FTW3
Dark Rock Pro 4 TR4
Seasonic 1200 watt PSU
