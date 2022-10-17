I've narrowed it down to 2 monitors. But is the older one better??

I just wanted some other eyes to look this over because it seems a bit strange. The older 2019 monitor looks like it has better specs than the newer 2022 monitor. Does the 2019 LC49RG90SSNXZA the better one?
I used this site to compare the two monitors. Ignore the LG on the right, as I threw that one out. Here is their Specs comparison.
https://www.displayspecifications.com/en/comparison/99d422a6a2
Thanks in advance!
SAMSUNG 49" S95UA Super Ultrawide Dual QHD Monitor, 4ms, QLED, HDR400, USB-C, USB Hub, 120Hz, Height Adjustable Stand, (LS49A950UINXZA) 2022, Charcoal Black
Samsung Specs
SAMSUNG LC49RG90SSNXZA 49-Inch CRG9 Curved Gaming Monitor, Black, QHD, 120Hz 2019
Samsung Specs
