I've got the spare cash: 5950? Opinions?

Looking for open opinions here....



So I do a lot of virtualization, some music production (hobby level), video production (some pro work), simulation (physics), Amateur Radio (signal modulation/demodulation), and of course gaming (usually older titles).



A couple of weeks ago I upgraded to a 5800x from a 3700x. And it's been worthwhile for me. The current rig is a ASUS TUF Gaming x570 plus with a AMD 6700 GPU and the system is running under water cooling.



Bearing in mind that the 3700x has gone to a friend and the 5800x can be repurposed:



Locally I can grab a 5950x for about $500.00 flat and I've got the extra cash....



My last rig, which was retired last year, is a 9590 rig which served very well since being built in 2015. That was a good choice for me because of it's threaded performance. Everything I do professionally demands threads or cores. It's currently underclocked and running as a virtualization host (Has a domain controller, a couple of Linux desktops virtualized for development tasks, and a file server for source code).



I tend to move old equipment into server usage when I'm done with it.



All that being said: Should I pull the trigger on the 5950?? On one hand I could use the extra cores and I've got enough PSU to handle everything. On the other hand there's a new platform coming out with Zen 4- but that move will cost significantly more than $500.00.



At the same time picking up 16 extra threads would double my ability to process the kind of data I work with.



I'm sort of conflicted trying to make a decision here: What would you do?