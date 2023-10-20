I've been asked to fast-track a build using Intel/AMD for Flight Simulator, help from the Council of [H] requested...

Had a quick ask to put together a 1k build (or thereabouts) for Microsoft Flight Simulator. .....I'm spending half the budget on a 4070, and I'm looking for a reasonable build to complete it. This is not for a gamer, this is for a retired pilot. This is 30 locked or 60 with DLSS at some resolution that won't be 4k, thinking ultrawide at 1440p.
I need a CPU that won't starve the 4070. Ram and SSD I can handle, I'm trying to keep the build in a small to mid tower so a motherboard recommendation along with the CPU would be appreciated.......amd...intel.....bang for the buck with that ~$1k budget is key.
Hit me, and thanks for your opinion in advance everyone.
