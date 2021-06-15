ITX motherboard - how to reach beyond user interface

Assuming there's no boot time security (or that you've got the credentials), you'll probably want to use a keyboard and monitor to break in on the console.



I used to add init=/bin/bash to the kernel command line in the bootloader to get started with a root shell, then you remount the root drive read-write and reset the root password and enable sshd or whatever else you need. These days, you may need to use a rescue disk these days, because booting is a lot weirder than it used to be.