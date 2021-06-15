ITX motherboard - how to reach beyond user interface

D

dom23

n00b
Joined
Jun 15, 2021
Messages
2
I've inherited a project from a deceased co-worker on an ITX motherboard who did not leave behind much notes. The only interaction with the computer is via web server (lots of php, 192.168.1.nn address) and via tablet (USB connection), both of which bring up in essence a web page. However, I would like to connect to the underlying Linux operating system, to at least be able to access its Terminal.
Does anyone know how to do this or can point me in the right direction?
 
T

toast0

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 26, 2010
Messages
1,211
Assuming there's no boot time security (or that you've got the credentials), you'll probably want to use a keyboard and monitor to break in on the console.

I used to add init=/bin/bash to the kernel command line in the bootloader to get started with a root shell, then you remount the root drive read-write and reset the root password and enable sshd or whatever else you need. These days, you may need to use a rescue disk these days, because booting is a lot weirder than it used to be.
 
L

lopoetve

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 11, 2001
Messages
31,356
May have to boot from ISO and mount the volumes to wipe the password too. Assuming it's not encrypted.
 
D

dom23

n00b
Joined
Jun 15, 2021
Messages
2
Rebooting, a AAEON UEFI bios image flashes before immediately loading the web page. Not sure where to intervene to seize back control.

Below is an image, the white button I'm holding functinos as a power button.
 

Attachments

  IMG_20210615_112835.jpg
    IMG_20210615_112835.jpg
    429 KB · Views: 0
