ITX Combo - $90 shipped

kirbyrj

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
30,083
For Sale:
Haswell ITX combo - $90 Shipped
1). MSI Z97i AC ITX motherboard
2). Intel i5 4690k CPU with stock HSF
3). 8GB (2x4GB) Crucial Ballistix DDR3 1600
4). 64GB Adata Premier Pro SP600 2.5" SSD

All components will come installed in motherboard and shipped in motherboard box. Motherboard comes with I/O shield and as many retail accessories as I can find.

PayPal - kirbyrj@hotmail.com

Heatware - kirbyrj (410-0-0)
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top