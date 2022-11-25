kirbyrj
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Feb 1, 2005
- Messages
- 30,083
For Sale:
Haswell ITX combo - $90 Shipped
1). MSI Z97i AC ITX motherboard
2). Intel i5 4690k CPU with stock HSF
3). 8GB (2x4GB) Crucial Ballistix DDR3 1600
4). 64GB Adata Premier Pro SP600 2.5" SSD
All components will come installed in motherboard and shipped in motherboard box. Motherboard comes with I/O shield and as many retail accessories as I can find.
PayPal - kirbyrj@hotmail.com
Heatware - kirbyrj (410-0-0)
Haswell ITX combo - $90 Shipped
1). MSI Z97i AC ITX motherboard
2). Intel i5 4690k CPU with stock HSF
3). 8GB (2x4GB) Crucial Ballistix DDR3 1600
4). 64GB Adata Premier Pro SP600 2.5" SSD
All components will come installed in motherboard and shipped in motherboard box. Motherboard comes with I/O shield and as many retail accessories as I can find.
PayPal - kirbyrj@hotmail.com
Heatware - kirbyrj (410-0-0)
Last edited: