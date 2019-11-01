ITX Cases - Fractal Ridge, Q58

MajorMullet
Gawd
- Joined
- Jul 29, 2004
- Messages
- 780
Heatware under MajorMullet
Local pickup in the Charlotte, NC area. Shipping to cont. USA. Payment accepted via PayPal. Not looking for any trades at the moment.
Open to reasonable offers!
---
Fractal Ridge ITX Case (PCIE 4.0) - $110 shipped
Like new in box with accessories. I will also include a couple extra feet for it so it can be used inverted if desired.
---
Lian Li Q58 ITX Case (Black, PCIE 4.0) - $200 shipped
Amazing ITX case - selling this one because I managed to get a white one at Microcenter a while back. In original box with accessories. Also includes custom top panel purchased from Etsy. The stock top panel is pretty restrictive so this helps a lot with airflow.
Local pickup in the Charlotte, NC area. Shipping to cont. USA. Payment accepted via PayPal. Not looking for any trades at the moment.
Open to reasonable offers!
---
Fractal Ridge ITX Case (PCIE 4.0) - $110 shipped
Like new in box with accessories. I will also include a couple extra feet for it so it can be used inverted if desired.
---
Lian Li Q58 ITX Case (Black, PCIE 4.0) - $200 shipped
Amazing ITX case - selling this one because I managed to get a white one at Microcenter a while back. In original box with accessories. Also includes custom top panel purchased from Etsy. The stock top panel is pretty restrictive so this helps a lot with airflow.
Last edited: