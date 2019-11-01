ITX Cases - Fractal Ridge, Q58 // Vanatoo T0 Speakers

M

MajorMullet

Gawd
Joined
Jul 29, 2004
Messages
779
Heatware under MajorMullet

Local pickup in the Charlotte, NC area. Shipping to cont. USA. Payment accepted via PayPal. Not looking for any trades at the moment.

Open to reasonable offers!

---

Fractal Ridge ITX Case (PCIE 4.0) - $110 shipped
Like new in box with accessories. I will also include a couple extra feet for it so it can be used inverted if desired.

PXL_20240822_011817883.jpg
PXL_20240822_012918172.jpg
PXL_20240822_013108136.jpg


---

Lian Li Q58 ITX Case (Black, PCIE 4.0) - $200 shipped
Amazing ITX case - selling this one because I managed to get a white one at Microcenter a while back. In original box with accessories. Also includes custom top panel purchased from Etsy. The stock top panel is pretty restrictive so this helps a lot with airflow.

3256.jpg
3257.jpg
3258.jpg


---

Vanatoo Transparent Zero (V1) - $240 shipped
In excellent condition, in original box with accessories. Awesome powered speakers, perfect for PC use.
Chris Pixel 606.jpg
Chris Pixel 608.jpg
 

Attachments

  • PXL_20240828_023452871.jpg
    PXL_20240828_023452871.jpg
    237.4 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
ASUS Z170 Sabertooth ATX Motherboard - $80 shipped
Excellent condition, includes accessories. Don't have original box. would you take 70 shipped for her?
 
I have some interest in a Steam gc.

I have a $25 bestbuy gc that I could trade. I would rather not pay to mail it but I would be happy to provide the code and a picture.
 
Last edited by a moderator:
PM'd again

I highly recommend this seller
 
Last edited by a moderator:
What an amazing transaction!!!!! Purchased the head set this morning and MajorMullet has already shipped the set out!!!!!!!

Same day guys!!!!! Just doesn't get better!!!!!
 
Bump for the awesome speaker deal! Wish these were available a few months back.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top