It's worth paying $2.750 in advance for RTX3090, and wait a month for it to be in stock? (Help/Suggestion)

Dear tech savvies,



I have been waiting since October, just to get my hands on a RTX3090 with a reasonable price. The Saturn shop in our City center, which is most viable option. Doesn't have any at stock. I was told, to pay in advance, and wait for it to be available. Could be a month, two or even 3. I checked the prices in Internet, they're insane. Newgg doesn't ship to my City. eBay is hard to trust and quit pricy. How did everyone get their share of these GPUs? I'm really stocked, and I need help. I have the amount the shop asking for. But I'm not willing to pay all that in advance. Is this the way everything works now?



Sincerely,

JD