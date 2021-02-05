It's versus times for archaic technology WD vs. Seagate 4TB

long story short our PLEX server drive died. I'd like to run 2 of these things and 1 mirroring the other one so I don't have to do this again. Do you know of any free software that will mirror one drive and if one drive dies I can just add a new drive to mirror the other one?
I'm looking at these options cause they are less expensive. I have no idea if 64mb vs 256mb cache matters, I am honestly still surprised we don't have 4TB SSD's for this price you'd think they would be dirt cheap to produce compared to actual mechanical devices.
https://www.newegg.ca/seagate-barra...=4tb hdd&cm_re=4tb_hdd-_-22-179-299-_-Product
VERSUS
https://www.newegg.ca/blue-wd40ezrz...=4tb hdd&cm_re=4tb_hdd-_-22-235-011-_-Product
Thanks!
