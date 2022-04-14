It's the only orientation that works. Is the pump going to get noisy and destroyed?

S

Synomenon

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 10, 2007
Messages
7,655
I'm building in an Aperio ITX:

Aperio.jpg






I have a H100i Elite Capellix 240mm AIO to use, but the only way to mount it is like this:

AIO.jpg




That's completely opposite of the way Corsair says it should be mounted: https://help.corsair.com/hc/en-us/a...should-I-mount-the-radiator-of-my-AIO-cooler-


Is the pump going to be noisy and will mounting it like this destroy it?
 

Attachments

  • AIO.jpg
    AIO.jpg
    238.5 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top