It's the only orientation that works. Is the pump going to get noisy and destroyed?

I'm building in an Aperio ITX:
I have a H100i Elite Capellix 240mm AIO to use, but the only way to mount it is like this:
That's completely opposite of the way Corsair says it should be mounted: https://help.corsair.com/hc/en-us/a...should-I-mount-the-radiator-of-my-AIO-cooler-
Is the pump going to be noisy and will mounting it like this destroy it?
