It's really damning that none of the internet's talking heads are bringing up how AWFUL Nvidia's drivers have become

Another new Nvidia driver released today and HDMI 2.1 Dolby Atmos dropout still hasn't been fixed. Auto HDR is still broken.



They sell $2,000 video cards that don't work. No one talks about it because they want to keep getting free review samples because Nvidia WILL blackball you if you actually tell the truth about their shitty products.



I really hope Intel can kick some ass in this field because we need to get away from Nvidia. Just a dog shit company.