Zarathustra[H] said: It's a little bit of a shame I think.



It's certainly not something I'd want for one of my FPS titles, but for casual gaming that isn't too latency dependent, something like Stadia could really work for a lot of people. Click to expand...

Problem is most games that aren't latency dependent aren't generally graphics dependent either.Basically all of AAA is multiplayer FPS games - and everyone wants GTX 3090 graphics at a monthly price and that was what was sold to them.The irony is if all you want to do is play stuff that's turn based you don't need 3090 graphics and you don't care about latency, and vice versa.Even if all you want is SP games that are graphics intensive, they all still feel worse with latency. Things like CP2077, the latest Assassin Creed Games, or Souls titles. There just aren't really any titles that exist that are graphics intensive that aren't harmed by poor latency.Basically Stadia shutting down sort of proves this out.