It's been ages - RX 6800 XT v RX 6950 XT v Geforce 4070 opinion

As per title, it's been a LONG time since I've posted to this forum. To be truthful, even with an upgrade, I'm not sure how much gaming I'd be doing. I'm in a situation where I'm thinking of upgrading my PC right now. Currently moving away from a Geforce 2070 Super. Only really like the Batman games and these are relatively old now. Thinking about a RX 6800 XT as an overall price/performance option, since I really don't game much anymore and haven't found much interest in any of the newer titles. Rez would be 1440p for my monitor. The RX 6950 XT and Geforce 4070 are both about a hundred dollars more and competitively priced against each other. Not sure I want to splurge a little bit more and just go with one of the latter. Am familiar with all the specs, power draw is not a concern as I'm upgrading the entire system including PSU.I guess what I'm looking for is, what would be your pick given my current needs? Still leaning towards the 6800 XT, but that's only because I'm a little cheap at the moment despite I can absorb the added cost.FYI, I gave away the Geforce 2070 Super to my son this year because he's more into gaming than me these days (he runs at 1080p). Currently running a Geforce 1070 right now, but it's adequate for my needs since whenever I do run a game, they're all relatively old (like me).