It's been a while my friends: Daughter PC build for motion graphics design

Hello mates! Long time...



So now I have a child who is studying motion graphics and I have not been in the PC building scene for a while.



She spec'd this out and I wanted to get your pro feedback.



Much appreciated.





CPU: Intel Core i9-10900K 3.7 GHz 10-Core Processor ($529.99 @ Best Buy)

CPU Cooler: Corsair H100i RGB PLATINUM 75 CFM Liquid CPU Cooler ($129.99 @ Best Buy)

Motherboard: MSI MPG Z490 GAMING PLUS ATX LGA1200 Motherboard ($169.99 @ Adorama)

Memory: Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR4-3200 CL16 Memory ($129.99 @ Amazon)

Storage: Samsung 970 Evo Plus 1 TB M.2-2280 NVME Solid State Drive ($162.74 @ Amazon)

Storage: Toshiba X300 4 TB 3.5" 7200RPM Internal Hard Drive ($199.83 @ Amazon)

Storage: Toshiba X300 4 TB 3.5" 7200RPM Internal Hard Drive ($199.83 @ Amazon)

Video Card: EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8 GB XC ULTRA GAMING Video Card ($657.94 @ Office Depot)

Case: Corsair iCUE 220T RGB Airflow ATX Mid Tower Case ($99.99 @ Amazon)

Power Supply: Corsair HX Platinum 850 W 80+ Platinum Certified Fully Modular ATX Power Supply ($200.98 @ Newegg)

Total: $2481.27