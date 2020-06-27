It's been a long time since I bought a hard drive for steam...

Looking to buy a HD for steam games as I'd like to keep more games local for instant play. Games are getting bigger & my ssds are getting full.
I'm thinking 3TB+ and trying to keep it under $100.
What is the go-to bang/buck 7200rpm steam drive people buy these days? Any drives to avoid due to SMR?
Edit: Ok with sub 7200rpm if it is fast for gaming.
