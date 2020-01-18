It's a weird time for power supplies

All the big names associated with reliability now have lower tier products with inferior components. If you go into newegg reviews you will see around a 10 percent failure rate with almost every brand. (among comments not true failure rate). I've used several cheapo power supplies without much issues in the past. It seems the cheapos have reached some sort of parity with the ratings of more expensive psu's. This makes it hard to determine what you should aim for in a power supply if you are cutting corners by not spending enough, or if you are paying too much due to branding. I guess the reviews don't paint a clear enough picture. I think from now on ill also weigh inwarranty length ( which usually indicates better components) and also if I can find out what caps a psu uses etc. It just seems with other electric powered items, the items are expected to last 30+years. I wish we could say the same for pc power supplies.