It's 2020: Linux Kernel Sees New Port To The Nintendo 64

Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 7,398
"The Nintendo 64 is powered by a MIPS64 NEC VR4300 at 93.75MHz with SGI Reality Coprocessor graphics clocked at 62.5MHz while having just 4MB of RAM. We'll see if this N64 port ends up being upstreamed but admittedly the usefulness is rather limited more than two decades after the game console first appeared. In any case, this new port is now available in source and binary form should anyone be interested."
https://www.phoronix.com/scan.php?page=news_item&px=Nintendo-64-Linux-2020-Port