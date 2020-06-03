It's 2020, are there any good surround sound headsets on the market yet?

Ossic X fizzled, Audeze and the hyper x orbit that uses the same tech is here, but I've heard conflicting reports on mic quality and software issues. Is that it? Are there any good headsets that do a good job at positional audio, have great general sound quality, and could let me use a usb connection to the pc with software to simulate surround sound for movies?



Ossic X was supposed to be that dream, but I'm not sure if anyone else has done it and done it well.