Itching to upgrade, but I know its a bad time and been awhile.

I'm still rocking on my aging Intel 4790K (first Intel build since my last socket 7 intel build), but looking to go back to AMD this round (I dont have a brand loyalty). I've been looking around and seen lots of stuff that honestly seems pointless. When did boards get so bloated? The days of $1K+ bleeding-edge builds are over for me as well as high-end gaming. I know I'm going to need a new PSU as mine is old (Corsair TX-750, 8 years old). Looking at setting up with an AMD 3700x.



So for a board what I'm looking for... Hopefully under $160usd. Would prefer a non Asus brand as the last Asus board I had, I still have a bad taste in my mouth regarding an RMA and that ship sailed 7+ years ago. But they do make good stuff but good luck if/when it breaks.



I intend to re-use/add:

• m2 SSD

• 10GB ethernet card

• RX460 video

• LSI 9260 raid controller (not in current setup, running in another machine that I would hope to move to my machine)



Notes:

• Will be using 32GB ram, corsair vengence unless someone has another good recommendation

• Looking at a Seasonic Focus 750w PSU

• More for more workstation load than for hardcore gaming

• At least 3 pci-e ports that can be used for my video, ethernet & planned raid controller

• No wi-fi, its a wasted cost

• RGB is irrelevant

• No cryptomining, but occasional BOINC projects during winter

• Will be reusing my current modded NZXT Guardian tower case, but will eventually be moved into its final home; Supermicro CSE-829 rackmount chassis

• No overclocking.

• I will be using the hardware until it is absolutely necessary to replace



Software:

• Windows 7 (imma try it anyway - would be nice for legacy reasons, but obviously not required)

• Debian (daily driver)

• Windows 10 LTSC

• Rendering (3d and video, and light audio work, occasional gaming but not top tier gaming)