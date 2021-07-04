Itching to upgrade, but I know its a bad time and been awhile.

MGCJerry
I'm still rocking on my aging Intel 4790K (first Intel build since my last socket 7 intel build), but looking to go back to AMD this round (I dont have a brand loyalty). I've been looking around and seen lots of stuff that honestly seems pointless. When did boards get so bloated? The days of $1K+ bleeding-edge builds are over for me as well as high-end gaming. I know I'm going to need a new PSU as mine is old (Corsair TX-750, 8 years old). Looking at setting up with an AMD 3700x.
So for a board what I'm looking for... Hopefully under $160usd. Would prefer a non Asus brand as the last Asus board I had, I still have a bad taste in my mouth regarding an RMA and that ship sailed 7+ years ago. But they do make good stuff but good luck if/when it breaks.
I intend to re-use/add:
• m2 SSD
• 10GB ethernet card
• RX460 video
• LSI 9260 raid controller (not in current setup, running in another machine that I would hope to move to my machine)
Notes:
• Will be using 32GB ram, corsair vengence unless someone has another good recommendation
• Looking at a Seasonic Focus 750w PSU
• More for more workstation load than for hardcore gaming
• At least 3 pci-e ports that can be used for my video, ethernet & planned raid controller
• No wi-fi, its a wasted cost
• RGB is irrelevant
• No cryptomining, but occasional BOINC projects during winter
• Will be reusing my current modded NZXT Guardian tower case, but will eventually be moved into its final home; Supermicro CSE-829 rackmount chassis
• No overclocking.
• I will be using the hardware until it is absolutely necessary to replace
Software:
• Windows 7 (imma try it anyway - would be nice for legacy reasons, but obviously not required)
• Debian (daily driver)
• Windows 10 LTSC
• Rendering (3d and video, and light audio work, occasional gaming but not top tier gaming)
