Itch to upgrade but in a quandary

Current system is an Intel 9700K, Gigabyte Z390, 16GB Ram, 3090, Misc. M2's, SSD's.

I changed jobs and they didn't want the computer back, it is a 3700X, MSI X570, 32GB Ram, with old video that was used to just drive monitors.

I am looking at the 7800X3d which is a full platform update since I would want to go with DDR5 but I would keep the 3090 for now. Is it stupid to make this move or maybe just get a 5800X3d and move the 3090 to the other computer?

Thoughts?
 
I would do 5800x3d.

I had 9900k and upgraded to 7700x about to do 7800x3d. I didn't see a huge bump going to 7700x maybe 10-15 frames on ultrawide 1440p. I expect another 10-15 or so with the the 3d chip. So basically went from 100fps with 9900k to about maybe130fps with x3d with the games I play.
 
A 9700k is usually around what in game 9% of a 5600x, 80% of an 5800x3d ?

Would be tempting to go to the 7800x3d keeping only the 3090 and sell both full computer to go through an update trouble to be worth it
 
LukeTbk said:
A 9700k is usually around what in game 9% of a 5600x, 80% of an 5800x3d ?

Would be tempting to go to the 7800x3d keeping only the 3090 and sell both full computer to go through an update trouble to be worth it
This is tempting, I have enough other systems to run Plex/Media stuff on already. I haven't even turned on the 3700X machine in months.
 
First step would play the game to look at the market price in your facebook marketplace for similar system (if you do not mind going through the trouble of selling them) and looking for the price of what you have in mind.

Maybe it cost more than buying a 5800x3d and selling the 3700x and the 9700k system (which could be negative dollars cost), but you can cheat yourself at justifying a full upgrade.

If the 9900k to 7700x did not feel huge like in the example above (I imagine being quite the same tier upgrade than a 9700k to 5800x3d)
 
Since I have both the 5800x3d and 7800x3d, I'd recommend the 5800x3d. The 7800x3d does help say if you had a 4090 as it's internal latency does improve frametime consistency, but not at the price it would command as a platform upgrade for you.
 
I went from a 3600 to 5800X3D and its not even the same machine anymore. The improvement has been ten fold.
 
