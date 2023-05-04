Itch to upgrade but in a quandary

Current system is an Intel 9700K, Gigabyte Z390, 16GB Ram, 3090, Misc. M2's, SSD's.
I changed jobs and they didn't want the computer back, it is a 3700X, MSI X570, 32GB Ram, with old video that was used to just drive monitors.
I am looking at the 7800X3d which is a full platform update since I would want to go with DDR5 but I would keep the 3090 for now. Is it stupid to make this move or maybe just get a 5800X3d and move the 3090 to the other computer?
Thoughts?
I changed jobs and they didn't want the computer back, it is a 3700X, MSI X570, 32GB Ram, with old video that was used to just drive monitors.
I am looking at the 7800X3d which is a full platform update since I would want to go with DDR5 but I would keep the 3090 for now. Is it stupid to make this move or maybe just get a 5800X3d and move the 3090 to the other computer?
Thoughts?