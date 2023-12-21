it seems like some of my motherboard drivers have been forgotten.

Hey guys,my computer was having CPU heating problems with temps staying at a constant 88c while my pc was doing nothing.Wven while just in my bios it would just climb up until it got to around 88-90 c and stop climbing.Of course this worried me and I started to mess with stuff.I uninstalled armory crate.(I have a ASUS tuf gaming z690 plus D4 motherboard btw with a I9 12900 k cpu.)once armory crate was uninstalled my computer rebooted itself and launched as normal and I checked my temps and they drop to 40c but armory crate started to uninstall again.So I was confused because I thought I just uninstalled it.Now it won’t boot to windows.I got into my bios and I can see my windows drive and know witch is witch.When I try to open windows it goes into automatic repair everytime and fails.When I press start up repair it tells me that the startup repair couldn’t repair my pc.So I go to system recovery and try to recover my last system.When I do a prompt immediately pops saying(Status_wait_2(0x80070002).And when I press system restore it tells me to(restart the computer select an operating system and then select system restore).When I was messing with my pc I swapped the IO coolers and I had to take ram out to get to the cpu pins to make sure they were plugged in.Then I tried plugging back in my ram and the board was showing me it had problems with ram.I probably cleared CMOS 20 times.Could that have made the motherboard loose some of its drivers by chance?We have tried a lot with my pc.we have wiped the drive with windows and tried to reinstall windows using the computer that’s busted and it won’t even let me install windows on the drive using the computer.But when I put the drive in a different computer it works.Im very stuck here and would like any advice if yall have any.Thank you!