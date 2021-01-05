It seems ASUS have increased their MSRP of their 3000 series, as shown in this picture here.



You can check on their website here the newer prices



And it seems B&H have updated their prices with these new MSRP here



If you can't see the image, they are like this:



ROG-STRIX-RTX3090-024G-WHITE $2,109.99

ROG-STRIX-RTX3090-024G-GAMING $1,979.99

RTX3090-24G-EK $2,014.99

TUF-RTX3090-024G-GAMING $1,839.99

ROG-STRIX-RTX3080-0105-WHITE $1,049.99

ROG-STRIX-RTX3080-010G-GAMING $ 929.99

RTX3080-10G-EK $999.99

TUF-RTX3080-010G-GAMING $859.99

ROG-STRIX-RTX3070-08G-WHITE $779.99

ROG-STRIX-RTX3070-08G-GAMING $699.99

RTX3070-8G-EK $729.99

TUF-RTX3070-08G-GAMING $ 649.99

KO-RTX3070-08G-GAMING $639.99

DUAL-RTX3070-08G $599.99

ROG-STRIX-RTX3060TI-08G-GAMING $599.99

TUF-RTX3060TI-08G-GAMING $ 529.99

KO-RTX3060TI-08G-GAMING $519.99

DUAL-RTX3060TI-08G $ 499.99



Source: PCMR FB post/group



What do you guy think? Do you think other AIB will raise their prices of 3000 series too?



Edit: it seems only the TUF Non OC cards have retained the price (the price haven't been increased



Edit2: This is an official statement from an Asus tech that runs a DIY Facebook group.



"Update regarding MSRP pricing for ASUS components in 2021.



This update applies to graphics cards and motherboards*



We have an announcement in regards to MSRP price changes that are effective in early 2021 for our award-winning series of graphic cards and motherboards. Our new MSRP reflects increases in cost for components. operating costs, and logistical activities plus a continuation of import tariffs. We worked closely with our supply and logistic partners to minimize price increases. ASUS greatly appreciates your continued business and support as we navigate through this time of unprecedented market change.



*additional models may see an increase as we moved further into Q1."