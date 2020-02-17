It Seems A Playable Build Of StarCraft Ghost Has Leaked

erek
Hmm. Any StarCraft lovers out there? Might be interesting!
"(Update: 3:00 PM EST) Twitter user DaysAfterRodeo contacted me with a link to what they claim is the build that people are downloading. He explained that this leaked build is from a dev kit and shared a screenshot of a dev kit with StarCraft: Ghost on it. So it seems this is out there and we are probably going to being learning a lot more about the game in the coming days and weeks. "
It Seems A Playable Xbox Build Of StarCraft Ghost Has Leaked (Update)
Here’s something I didn’t expect to see today: New gameplay footage of StarCraft Ghost. The third-person shooter had a rocky and well-known development history before being officially canceled by Blizzard, something confirmed back in 2014. Now an early Xbox build seems to have leaked out and...
