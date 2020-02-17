It Seems A Playable Build Of StarCraft Ghost Has Leaked

Hmm. Any StarCraft lovers out there? Might be interesting!

"(Update: 3:00 PM EST) Twitter user DaysAfterRodeo contacted me with a link to what they claim is the build that people are downloading. He explained that this leaked build is from a dev kit and shared a screenshot of a dev kit with StarCraft: Ghost on it. So it seems this is out there and we are probably going to being learning a lot more about the game in the coming days and weeks. "

