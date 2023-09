I know it's a personal opinion and all but Yoshi-P did an amazing job with bringing back 14 into a fantastic MMO. But single player on 16, it's by far my least liked one of the series, not to say I didn't play through it multiple times, but still least liked. It was like I was in a bad linear quest line from 14 without the perks of my friends, other better quest lines, dungeons, hunt parties, raids, etc. Character development was absolutely stale too, it felt like I was playing the same schmuck at the end as in the beginning. Difficulty was ridiculously easy even on the "challenging" mode so I didn't even put and points into new skills my first play through, I just used the default Eikons skills. Just not a good game, imo of course.