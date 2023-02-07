It Can Run Crysis! Chinese MTT S80, The Only PCIe Gen 5 GPU

erek
erek
Not as fast as the Intel Arc A770 LE
"Moore Threads developers are working towards more support in today's technology advancements and a more extensive library of gaming titles. The process is not as fast as larger companies, but the company does try to improve as quickly as possible. The most recent graphics driver, version 200.2, was released three months after the graphics card launch. The most critical issue that reviewers and users find is idle power consumption. Chinese reviewers and Löschzwerg mention that the consumption level is around 110W, which has been present since the graphics card launch.
Once again, this is just a stepping stone and while Chinese GPU makers have a long way to go to catch up with well-known GPU vendors such as NVIDIA, AMD & Intel, the MTT series is a good start."
Source: https://wccftech.com/it-can-run-cry...only-pcie-gen-5-gpu-runs-dx9-dx10-games-well/
