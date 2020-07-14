Issues with some programs on Windows 10

Recently I installed Windows 10 on my main PC.



I have been running Windows 10 on my laptop for several years, and I never had these issues I'm going to describe here. So I wonder what might be happening and what can be done to solve the problem.



For now it has happened on some of the programs I regularly used in Windows 7, so I know the programs are fine. Some did work on my laptop's W10, some did not. In fact that is the reason why I took so long in adopting W10 on my main PC. But safety issues seemed to have crawled into it, causing malfunctions and problems in W7 that might be related to Microsoft stopping supporting it, particularly Windows Defender, which they should have kept at least.



OK, let's see what's been happening with Windows 10. One of the programs I have had problems with is legitimate, not piracy, free and downloadable from a reliable site. It's Vidcoder.



Vidcoder is a program that converts video, which went through several versions, and I have done probably hundreds of conversion with it, always using version 2.62. I have my own settings, which fit the quality and size I want on those conversions. But that is not the problem.



When I try to run any version of Vidcoder, even the latest ones, I keep receiving this message. If I click on OK several times I end up opening the program, but I wonder if something is happening or why this is happening.



Another program I have the same problem is Subtitle Workshop, on version 6, which is the only one I can run on Windows 10. Same message, same clicking OK until I get to run the program.



Of course I did what they say: install the program from its original installer, but the problem persists even when I do so.



I have just tried to run two other programs I always use, and I get the same message. Any clues on what might be happening and how can I solve it.



I even thought of using my laptop SSD to boot my PC machine with, but I don't think it will run: would it? My idea is if my W10, done using the official Windows 10 you download from Microsoft, has some issues with my hardware.