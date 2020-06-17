Issues with Intel AC7260 NIC in laptop

I started having issues with loss of connectivity with my Intel AC7260 card thats in my N73JQ laptop. I installed this card 2-3 years ago, because the stock card in this laptop was only 2.4GHz. It has worked flawlessly until I upgraded to Windows 10 a few months ago. Since the upgrade, I've had intermittent issues with loss of connectivity. When the loss of connectivity occurs, no SSIDs show up at all and the connection mode is switched to "Manual". There's no way to manually turn the radio back on. It seems the radio switch on the side of the case sometimes triggers this issue, and I accidentally hit that switch from time to time (it's happened without hitting the switch too). I only recently discovered that uninstalling the device in Device Manager then rebooting will get it going again, which leads me to believe this is not hardware related. I know the last...several Windows 10 builds have been known to produce issues with network cards. I was wondering if there was any way to determine if this issue is due to Windows 10, a software conflict, or is in fact hardware related.