Anyone else having a problem with GoG and 2-Step authentication right now? I am not getting the email with the verification code. Checked both Gmail and my ISP (which forwards to Gmail) and nothing is coming through. Not even horribly delayed. Checked the forwarding rules for my ISP and there is nothing to indicate the GoG emails are being forwarded somewhere else. Never had a problem in the past, but figured I'd check to see if it was wide spread before buffing them