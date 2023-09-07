Issues with Ddr5 sticks

I recently built an unraid server with an asrock z790 board, 12700k, and 2x32 g skill ddr5 sticks. I ran everything stock - no OC, no XMP, no tweaking anything at all in the bios.



This past weekend I started having some major issues with the server while out of town. Ran memtest on both sticks and it failed (aborted) almost immediately with 10k errors. Tested each stick individually on the B2 slot, and 1 passed with 0 errors on 4 passes while the other aborted very quickly after 10k errors. So I got 1 bad stick.



I already submitted for rma, but I was wondering if I can just run the other stick in the mean time. I just want to check to see if the parity in my array is still valid. I don't plan to run any containers, VMs, or otherwise use unraid for anything else until getting the replacement stick. I seem to be finding conflicting information on running a single ddr5 stick. I've seen people say you cannot do it with ddr5, but I haven't seen any explanation as to why.



Another question I have is about running another pair of sticks. I'm considering just buying another 2x32 while waiting for the rma. I wouldn't get g skill this time though (seems to be QC issues per others reports). Assuming the new ram is approved by asrock (like my g skill ram), is there anything wrong with running both g skill and the new sticks? I have always heard it's not good practice to mix models or brands, but I've also heard it's usually not an issue so long as it's ram that's on the manufacturers list. Also keep in mind that I'm never going to run them at anything other than stock clocks and voltages. I'd most likely end up with ram with higher CL, since this g skill ram has some of the lowest CL on the market for consumer ddr5...not sure if that even matters though.