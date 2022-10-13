Issues with ASUS XT8 documentation

I ran into several installation issues with this router, based on in incomplete documentation in the user manual. I'm posting this for general information for everyone. I picked this router on the basis of great reviews, a better price than competitors and the very positive experience I have had with ASUS motherboards in building my own desktops. The motherboard manuals have extensive, complete, and clear documentation.
There are many more LED colors than the ones described in the manual. I had to do a web search to get the complete list.
The reset button isn't. I ran into a problem and had to reset both nodes to factory settings so that I could start over from scratch. I had to do a search to discover that for this router, the WPS button is used. Why the convoluted procedure?
Now that the router is up and running, I'm very happy with this router, except for this issue: https://hardforum.com/threads/so-wh...hernet-to-the-satellite-ai-mesh-node.2022559/
