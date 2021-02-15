Issue with Router/Internet

To make a long story short. I noticed that my speed via hardwire on my Asus GT-AC2900 router seems to dip severely in performance. Usually occurs every few days where the speed drops down to around 10 Mbps up and down. After some testing with wireless devices it seems they are performing fine. Does anyone have any suggestions on what you think the root cause is? I have tried both Nic's on my motherboard with similar results.



Thanks in advance!