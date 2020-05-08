Issue with old hard drive not being detected by Windows 10

I was going through my storage when I found an older WD6401AALS hard drive I was using years ago. I popped it in a SATA dock and Windows 10 wouldn't recognize it, disk management said the drive was "dynamic", and it won't let me access it. Most of the software that said it could recover the data from the drive was pay-only, and those that had trials didn't even know where to start.
I found this page, which explains how to use an open source program called 'Testdisk' to examine the data and see if it can recover the files... but it said the FAT was damaged, and while it detected a partition (named [GAMES]), it said the files could not be recovered.
Do you think it's still possible to recover the files somehow? If not, it's no biggie - I just wanted to verify the drive was still good so I could give it to a friend so he could use it, but if the data got corrupted somehow, while the drive was in storage and unused... I might as well toss it.
Thank you!
