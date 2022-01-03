issue with new LGA1700 build

J

jordan12

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 29, 2000
Messages
9,780
So bought the I5 12600K and an Asrock Z69 PG Riptide.

I get it all together and turn it on. No CPU fan, but I get a red light blinking up in the top left corner that is by the 8 and 4 pin connector. Nothing else.

I reused the RAM and PS. The machine was working fine with the old stuff.

Anything I should look at?
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
35,230
did you just yank the board and chip out of your existing build and drop in the new ones? make sure all the power cables are seated right. make sure there are no mismatched standoffs too, like one under the board shorting it out.
 
Grebuloner

Grebuloner

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 31, 2009
Messages
1,080
Does the manual have a board layout guide that tells you what that LED is representing? Or is it silkscreened on the board itself?
 
kirbyrj

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
29,198
Well, I just pulled up the manual, and it doesn't even say there's an LED up there. The website doesn't have a high res enough picture to see what is silk screened up there. There is something that says bios flashback, but that's on the I/O panel.

There is something called "Post Status Checker" which has LED lights, but it at the bottom of the board by the USB header connections.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
35,230
thats probably the bios flash indicator light. got anything in that port that it might be confused by? could try clearing the bios, wont hurt if its doa...

1641250377717.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top