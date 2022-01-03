issue with new LGA1700 build

So bought the I5 12600K and an Asrock Z69 PG Riptide.
I get it all together and turn it on. No CPU fan, but I get a red light blinking up in the top left corner that is by the 8 and 4 pin connector. Nothing else.
I reused the RAM and PS. The machine was working fine with the old stuff.
Anything I should look at?
I get it all together and turn it on. No CPU fan, but I get a red light blinking up in the top left corner that is by the 8 and 4 pin connector. Nothing else.
I reused the RAM and PS. The machine was working fine with the old stuff.
Anything I should look at?