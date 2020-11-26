Issue with game freezing unless I drop power target

I'm at a loss here. I don't play a lot of games, but I do play Doom Eternal/2016 and Diablo 3. Diablo 3 runs fine but eternal and 2016 both freeze. The only way around this is to drop by power target to 80%. I tried 90% but still freezes.

It's either the card or the power supply I am guessing. I have a nearly 4 year old Seasonic Prime Titanium 850W supply and an EVGA 1080Ti Kingpin. PSU should be more than ample for my system with 8086K and a single nvme drive. Aside from throwing a new PSU in there, I am at a loss on what I can do to troubleshoot. Thermals look good to me. Any thoughts?



EDIT:

This is at stock settings. I haven't touched the overclock on this card or tweaked it in any way other than lowering the power target.





EDIT 2:

Raising it back up to 100% power and dropping the GPU Clock 100Mhz also seems to make it just as stable.