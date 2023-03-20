Issue with Emby app on FireStick

I am somewhat sure this is a problem with the Emby app on the FireStick but I wanted to check to see if maybe somebody else had the same problem. I recently set up an Emby media server at my home and have it working with my Pixel 6., Samsung S7 tablet and my Roku stick. However, it doesn't work properly when using the Emby app on FireStick. It will work the first time but it gets stuck at the loading screen indefinitely anytime after the initial logon.. Sometimes it'll kick back to the login screen of the Emby app but my account isn't there any anymore. However most of the time it just spins and I have to force stop and clear data for the Emby app to get it to open again. It throws up a couple of error messages sometimes when it's loading referencing some Android process timing out or it just rejects the username and password which I know is correct.



Working with Emby support hasn't been helpful this far but I do have a ticket in just thought someone here might have already been down this rabbit hole