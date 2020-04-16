Issue with “date” command in MacOS Mojave

A

amrogers3

Gawd
Joined
Nov 7, 2010
Messages
573
I think this is a "Full Disk Access" problem.
I have added "Terminal" and "cron" to Full Disk Access.
Problem is when I am trying to use the below command, it works from Terminal but not with cron.

Code: 
cp -n LastSession.plist  /XYZ/LastSession.plist.$(date +%F).txt

It works in cron if $(date +%F) is removed. It breaks in cron when I add $(date +%F). I believe I need to add date to Full Disk Access but I am not sure where it is located. I tried researching this but no luck.

How can I get this command to run in cron using Mojave?
 
