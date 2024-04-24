Issue with Aio Waterforce 360 and one fan not working

Hi. Pc : 14900K, Aio Aorus Waterforce II and using Gigabyte Control Center.
When starting Windows 11 ,one aio fan from three not working. Two fans are working,third not. I must click change to other profile and back again to previous profile, and that third fan starting work. So its just gigabyte program issue.
How to resolve this and how to make work third fan of aio,during launching win 11. Thx. Sorry for my bad language.
I updated firmware of this aio in Gigabyte Control Center and now all three fans stopped working.
Rma now, ordered now kraken elite 360 and tommorow i will get that kraken .
https://www.reddit.com/r/gigabytega...orus_waterforce_x_ii_360_fails_to_start_boot/
that waterforce i will get back to shop and take money. Already in refund process.
When starting Windows 11 ,one aio fan from three not working. Two fans are working,third not. I must click change to other profile and back again to previous profile, and that third fan starting work. So its just gigabyte program issue.
How to resolve this and how to make work third fan of aio,during launching win 11. Thx. Sorry for my bad language.
I updated firmware of this aio in Gigabyte Control Center and now all three fans stopped working.
Rma now, ordered now kraken elite 360 and tommorow i will get that kraken .
https://www.reddit.com/r/gigabytega...orus_waterforce_x_ii_360_fails_to_start_boot/
that waterforce i will get back to shop and take money. Already in refund process.
Last edited: