Issue with 2 Monitors at 2560 x 1440 on older GTX 570

I've got this older system that is running 2 GeForce GTX 570 video cards. I've been running 2 monitors (Dual Link DVI) but only 1 monitor supported 2560 x 1440 and the other monitor a lower resolution. I recently upgraded the lower resolution monitor to one that supports 2560 x 1440 but I cannot get Windows display settings to see anything but 1920 x 1200 for this new monitor.



When I plug my new monitor into the DVI port on the video card of the other monitor, and the other monitor into the other DVI port, then my new monitor gets set to 2560x1440 but my other monitor now will only be set to 1920x1200.



I cannot get my system to set both to 2560 x 1440.



Anyone have suggestions on how to fix this so I can get both monitors to display at 2560 x 1440? What's strange is that in the NVIDIA Control Panel resolution setting sees the connector as Display Port but both monitors are using DVI.