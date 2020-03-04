Issue: finding a monitor arm for a solid wood desk

I've been trying to find a mounted arm to support a drawing monitor (15 lbs, standard 75x75 mm vesa mount).The main problem I've had is finding one that fits my desk. I have a large solid wood desk with a relatively thick lip around the edge. Here is a quick sketch of the dimensions of the desk's edge.The lip itself is just under 2 inches thick with a 1.25 inch overhang. There is a thin crossbar beneath that stretches 5 inches downward.The main issue with the arms I've tried is that, as you can imagine, there is not a whole lot of real estate to clamp onto with the grommet mount. Some of them manage to squeeze onto it barely but leave a fair bit of room that frankly I'm not willing to risk the monitor toppling for. Does anyone have a suggestion as far as models of arm mounts that might work, or some workaround for the lack of space? Since the desk is relatively new and good quality, I would like to avoid drilling holes through it if at all possible. Thanks.