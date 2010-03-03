Israeli Raid Called Off After Facebook Slip

Azhar said: There's stupid things and there's things that could get people killed. This is over the top. Vacant positions can be replaced by someone else. Click to expand...

let me tell you a story.when i was in the Israeli artillery corps, i once had to get on a specific early bus, so i could get to the base sooner than normal. when i had arrived, i had 10 minutes to change uniforms, get my gear and go to the guard tower.the reason?the guard that i have relieved was scheduled to go to a hernia operation later that day.we were so understaffed, that there was no-one who could replace him that day! let alone the next 3 months he was on sick leave.it takes a minimum of 6 months to train a combat soldier, usually longer. until the next batch of recruits finishes training, there's nowhere you can get anyone to replace absent soldiers. it's always a case of hoping for the drop-out rate to be low enough that the unit can get to the next cycle with enough personnel.