Israeli Raid Called Off After Facebook Slip

If you are a soldier in the military, a police officer or a member of any other law enforcement agency, you probably should refrain from posting the complete details of an upcoming raid on Facebook. Just saying.
The Israeli military says a planned raid on a West Bank village was called off after an Israeli soldier disclosed its details online. The military says the combat soldier posted the time and location of the raid on his Facebook page saying that troops were planning on "cleaning up" the village.