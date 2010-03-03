Israeli Raid Called Off After Facebook Slip

H

HardOCP News

[H] News
Joined
Dec 31, 1969
Messages
0
If you are a soldier in the military, a police officer or a member of any other law enforcement agency, you probably should refrain from posting the complete details of an upcoming raid on Facebook. Just saying. ;)

The Israeli military says a planned raid on a West Bank village was called off after an Israeli soldier disclosed its details online. The military says the combat soldier posted the time and location of the raid on his Facebook page saying that troops were planning on "cleaning up" the village.
Click to expand...
 
Sounds like someone's getting dropped off in Gaza all alone. :p "if you can make it home alive solider all is forgiven."
 
There are so many politically incorrect jokes there.... but i'll refrain.

It is amazing this guy is still alive though. And I don't mean being killed by his squad mates/leader because of this. I mean how are you that retarded and still alive?
 
vengence said:
It is amazing this guy is still alive though. And I don't mean being killed by his squad mates/leader because of this. I mean how are you that retarded and still alive?
Click to expand...

No joke, his unit should have, (actually I am willing to bet that they already have) beat his ass.

Put everyone in danger just because you wanted to make a stupid ass comment on facebook.
 
vengence said:
There are so many politically incorrect jokes there.... but i'll refrain.

It is amazing this guy is still alive though. And I don't mean being killed by his squad mates/leader because of this. I mean how are you that retarded and still alive?
Click to expand...

If that was the case a lot of people would be dead by now. Sad thing is that this is not that uncommon for people to do stupid stuff like that.
 
aKrippler said:
No joke, his unit should have, (actually I am willing to bet that they already have) beat his ass.

Put everyone in danger just because you wanted to make a stupid ass comment on facebook.
Click to expand...

According to the article, he's already been courtmarshled and sentance to only :)() 10 days in jail.
 
A court martial and only ten days in jail!!!! Jesus

For being that stupid, he should be thrown in with the hezbollah prisoners

Oh, but it was only his first offence, please have mercy on him! :rolleyes:
 
Doesn't Israel have required military service for young people? Maybe he just wanted out of his required service time.
 
guys, before you have him killed, just remember that he's just a 19 year old guy, drafted fresh off high-school.
stupid people do stupid things.
as long as there are smart people to catch on to the potential problems, it's okay.
you must remember that putting him in jail means extra strain on his fellow soldiers that will have to take up his responsibilities. that's why most soldiers only get detentions for non-criminal actions.

having said that, he's an idiot, and i'm sure he'll get smacked around a bit...
 
I saw just as many stupid things by our guys over in Afghanistan.
Had one guy that detailed just about everything about being on guard duty over there to his friends back home while talking on his cell phone.

"Yeah, if they attack us from the middle ridge our crew served weapons can't aim that high, oh I gotta go my shift is ending in half an hour" ......WTF that's even worse.
 
as a side note, for a combat soldier, a short term jailing is actually a nice vacation.
you actually get to sleep, nobody is out to kill you, you don't have to carry around heavy gear, and you don't get covered in grease from doing maintenance.

trust me, a MUCH more sever penalty is to be stripped of seniority privileges.
Cleaning bathrooms everyday gets old real fast!
 
impaler said:
guys, before you have him killed, just remember that he's just a 19 year old guy, drafted fresh off high-school.
stupid people do stupid things.
as long as there are smart people to catch on to the potential problems, it's okay.
you must remember that putting him in jail means extra strain on his fellow soldiers that will have to take up his responsibilities. that's why most soldiers only get detentions for non-criminal actions.

having said that, he's an idiot, and i'm sure he'll get smacked around a bit...
Click to expand...

There's stupid things and there's things that could get people killed. This is over the top. Vacant positions can be replaced by someone else.
 
did he also not lose any rank? Generally that comes before jail time, at least in the U.S.
Of course he might already be at the bottom.
 
impaler said:
guys, before you have him killed, just remember that he's just a 19 year old guy, drafted fresh off high-school.
stupid people do stupid things.
Click to expand...

Basically they drafted the kind of guy you see stapling his privates or shooting thumb tacks into his head, recording it, then putting it on Youtube. Then people are surprised to see they still do stupid things even in the military.
 
Azhar said:
There's stupid things and there's things that could get people killed. This is over the top. Vacant positions can be replaced by someone else.
Click to expand...

let me tell you a story.

when i was in the Israeli artillery corps, i once had to get on a specific early bus, so i could get to the base sooner than normal. when i had arrived, i had 10 minutes to change uniforms, get my gear and go to the guard tower.
the reason?
the guard that i have relieved was scheduled to go to a hernia operation later that day.
we were so understaffed, that there was no-one who could replace him that day! let alone the next 3 months he was on sick leave.

it takes a minimum of 6 months to train a combat soldier, usually longer. until the next batch of recruits finishes training, there's nowhere you can get anyone to replace absent soldiers. it's always a case of hoping for the drop-out rate to be low enough that the unit can get to the next cycle with enough personnel.
 
Ualdayan said:
Basically they drafted the kind of guy you see stapling his privates or shooting thumb tacks into his head, recording it, then putting it on Youtube. Then people are surprised to see they still do stupid things even in the military.
Click to expand...

In Israel, military service is mandatory.
if he is not so stupid as to not finish highschool, be a criminal, or mentally ill - there's no reason he shouldn't be. he finished basic training and all, so he's probably a high-functioning idiot :D
 
The military has the whole spectrum of people in it. I met some people that might possibly be geniuses and some that went barefoot to the one port a potty that 400 guys had used for 2 weeks.

And that's all militaries not just the US.

Still... wtf it makes no sense, if you suck at math ok, well I guess we had guys talking about when we were going on convoys the next day too and that is just asking to get ambushed =(
 
damn the no edit button...

Also this is a really good example of why the military doesn't (or didn't?) let you use facebook etc.
Everyone bitches about it says they will be responsible then something like this or worse gets messed up. At least it was an offensive mission and not something like the plans to the death star.
 
He may of done it to get out of service for a while but he could of gotten his whole squad killed including himself. It wasn't like he didn't know what's the deal, if he didn't know he wasn't supposed to release that info he shouldn't be anywhere near a damn battlefield.
 
wow he got off light... I certainly hope his section gets to him after that and tunes his clock hard.

2 years less a day in the military slammer would be the probable sentence if a Canadian military member blew an entire operation via face book like this Israeli idiot did (if he was new and was really clueless... then maybe a couple months of being someone's bitch on birds). Sentences under the Official Secrets Act have no limits.

CFSPDB Edmonton (Club Ed) is our very nice and cozy military crowbar hotel up here (... um if you mean gourmet meals consisting of bread and water and a cement bed --- military law up here permits "Club Ed" to do things the HARD way the civilian prison system won't).

http://www.militaryphotos.net/forums/showthread.php?127902-Inside-Canada-s-military-prison
 
donald_k said:
wow he got off light... I certainly hope his section gets to him after that and tunes his clock hard.

2 years less a day in the military slammer would be the probable sentence if a Canadian military member blew an entire operation via face book like this Israeli idiot did (if he was new and was really clueless... then maybe a couple months of being someone's bitch on birds). Sentences under the Official Secrets Act have no limits.

CFSPDB Edmonton (Club Ed) is our very nice and cozy military crowbar hotel up here (... um if you mean gourmet meals consisting of bread and water and a cement bed --- military law up here permits "Club Ed" to do things the HARD way the civilian prison system won't).

http://www.militaryphotos.net/forums/showthread.php?127902-Inside-Canada-s-military-prison
Click to expand...

Wow I just read that article. Can you imagine if we tried to treat the detainees at Gitmo that way. We treat our own soldiers worse than enemy combatants. I don't disagree with Club Eds procedures I disagree with our soft treatment of enemies that want to kill us.
 
And in other news. The US Government is allowing it's own forces to use social networking sites, such as Facebook.
 
Hello we need to take a walk out back. I would like to to meet Mr. Hush Puppy......Two sounds zip zip problem solved..People need to learn to keep there shit off the net.

KM
 
This sounds more like an excuse to use later on by the israeli military to ban ANY sort of social media by its troops. as well as email and anything else they dont want people to use who are in the military. I doubt we have heard the whole story here. This is Israel we are talking about here. They never confirm or deny anything, so why this?
 
Alright, for those of you that are slow on the uptake, don't quote stupid posts, since that just makes more work for me later.
 
It's also always possible that the leak was intentional. ;)

The Mossad are some sneaky bastards!
 
SS_Wehrwolf said:
This sounds more like an excuse to use later on by the israeli military to ban ANY sort of social media by its troops. as well as email and anything else they dont want people to use who are in the military. I doubt we have heard the whole story here. This is Israel we are talking about here. They never confirm or deny anything, so why this?
Click to expand...

So they'll be in line with other militaries around the world then.

US military = no social media, no outside email (as in using Yahoo, Gmail, Hotmail, etc), and tons of other random sites that get blocked for no reason.
 
krotch said:
So they'll be in line with other militaries around the world then.

US military = no social media, no outside email (as in using Yahoo, Gmail, Hotmail, etc), and tons of other random sites that get blocked for no reason.
Click to expand...

Three letters "MWR". And you can access "outside email" on nipr.
 
Depends on branch of service. Since you said MWR, it's obvious you're not AF. We can go to the library or haul your laptop to like Starbucks, but why bother. I just go home.

As for outside email, AF doesn't get that option. We have our government acct and that's it. All others are block.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top