ISP non-DNS hijack?

Normally DNS is what ISP's hijack to serve "their own version" of content, but are there other ways ISP's can hijack connections to do the same? The reason I ask is because my ISP's DNS resolvers are blocked everywhere - client devices, router, and private local DNS server. ISP DNS resolvers do not show up on any tests, encrypted DNS (DoH, DoT, DNSSEC) is used everywhere on my network, plaintext DNS outbound UDP port 53 is blocked on WAN, etc. Even with all that, I still get ads of my local ISP advertising itself via iTunes radio on devices not protected by VPN. My ISP exists only in my small town. It either manages to hijack DoH and/or DoT connections or DNS hijack isn't the only way for ISP's to promote "their version" of content.