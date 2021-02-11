ISP filtering services on common ports?

I have a bit of a head scratcher and hopefully someone can explain what may be happening.



A few years ago I setup a router for my parents running DDWRT and with SSH. If you're asking why SSH, they live on the opposite coast so it makes it easier to log in and maintain. Their router has SSH set to accept connections on 443, and the primary reason is that I found it was the only port I could tunnel out while at my work. Home didn't seem to make much difference.



Today I was setting up another router to ship out for a family member. I have 2 ISP's I use at home, plus I can hotspot from my cell, so once I had the router setup with SSH, I connected my laptop to my 2nd ISP to test the SSH. I was testing it like this [ My laptop -> ISP1 ---ISP2 -> DDWRT Router SSH on 443 ]... but it wouldn't connect. Weird. I double checked and triple checked the settings, but it kept refusing the connection. If I connected my laptop to the same ISP that the DDWRT router was on, then sure I can SSH into it, so I knew SSH was running on the DDWRT Router... but for some reason it wasn't accepting external connections. I then tried port 22 even though I know most if not all ISP block that, and sure enough it didn't fix it. Finally after some head bashing I setup the DDWRT to accept connections on 4444. And it worked. I could now SSH into it from one ISP to another using 4444, even when I swapped ISP with my laptop/router just to reverse it, still 4444 works. Ok great external SSH works on 4444. But....



Ok... so obviously port 443 is for HTTPS so maybe both my ISP's at home are blocking SSH by detecting the service? But then I tried to SSH into my parents router using 443 on both ISP's and that did work... ok so what the heck is going on...



I thought maybe my ISP must be detecting SSH and blocking the service... but then I can SSH using 443 into my parents still. And DdWRT has never cared before about using 443 to accept SSH. Also, this exact router with the same firmware I used for years with SSH accepting connections on 443. Ideas?



Thanks in advance.



The router I setup was a older Linksys E2500 running Firmware: DD-WRT v3.0-r33772 mega (11/16/17) This is the latest firmware for this router.