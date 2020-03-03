Isolating network performance issues

Hi all,



I am wanting to learn more about what tools to use for isolating network issues across a network. My current problem revolves around performance taking a hit when my kids are on their tablets streaming, but I have also wanted to identify where the slow downs are in my network and identify potential issues (cable going bad, etc.) to be a bit more proactive. I know I can ping from a device to another device and see some slowdown, but that doesn't always show the issue. I have also used tracert in the past, but that isn't always showing me anything either. What other tools/commands do you use to help isolate issues? If there is a device on the network that is causing all of the load, how do you find which one it is (other than going to each one, unplugging from network, and then see if issue is resolved..... since this may not work as much with transient bursts causing issues).

I currently have Gig Fiber feeding into the AT&T modem/router, which feeds a switch. I have an AP connected to the switch, along with my computers, and other devices.