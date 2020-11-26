ISO Opinions: Transferring SSD OS to M.2, but which one?

Z

ZDPhoenix

Gawd
Joined
Dec 7, 2008
Messages
783
Salutations! I'm wanting to transfer my SSD OS Drive to an M.2 and use the SSD space for a games/media drive.

I'm unsure of which M.2 to purchase, as I'm looking to keep it under $300.

Here's my Motherboard.

Also, could I use a PCIe Adapter like this, to occupy my open PCIe slot, while also using the open M.2 slot on my mobo. Or am I limited to using 1 M.2 at a time?
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top