ISO Opinions: Transferring SSD OS to M.2, but which one?

Salutations! I'm wanting to transfer my SSD OS Drive to an M.2 and use the SSD space for a games/media drive.
I'm unsure of which M.2 to purchase, as I'm looking to keep it under $300.
Here's my Motherboard.
Also, could I use a PCIe Adapter like this, to occupy my open PCIe slot, while also using the open M.2 slot on my mobo. Or am I limited to using 1 M.2 at a time?
