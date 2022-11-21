ISO H700 RAID Controller and 3.5" Backplane

I need to upgrade the storage in my r710 at my house, but unfortunately it only has the Perc 6i controller, and will only accept maximum 2Tb drives.



The H700 will work, but it uses a different interface with the HDD Backplane, so that will need to be upgraded too. This is the 3.5" drive model.



Also accepting offers for complete servers if anybody is getting rid of anything.



I'm in Connecticut, and willing to drive a reasonable distance for pickup.