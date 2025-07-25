  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
ISO 15+ length ssd cables x24

T

TeleFragger

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 10, 2005
Messages
1,196
Before I jump on amazon..

Anyone have 15in minumum straight ssd cables in black?
No 90 degree ends. Need straights...

Lookin for upwards of 24 to connect my 4x m.2 to 6x ssd adapters. Look in storage thread for my post..works great.

I can pay via paypal or trade. Got 8i hba and 36gb expander to trade.
My new motherboard wont recognize them 🙈
 
