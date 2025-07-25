ISO 15+ length ssd cables x24

TeleFragger
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 10, 2005
- Messages
- 1,196
Before I jump on amazon..
Anyone have 15in minumum straight ssd cables in black?
No 90 degree ends. Need straights...
Lookin for upwards of 24 to connect my 4x m.2 to 6x ssd adapters. Look in storage thread for my post..works great.
I can pay via paypal or trade. Got 8i hba and 36gb expander to trade.
My new motherboard wont recognize them
